Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
NY Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Abdoualwahab Alhadad
Abdoualwahab Alhadad Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.

Abdoualwahab Alhadad, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the "X Series: 20X" scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Alhadad received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at 689 Best Liquors, which is located at 765 New Lots Ave. in Brooklyn, NY Lottery reported.

