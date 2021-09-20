NY Man Who Hasn't Paid Mortgage In 23 Years Will Finally Be Evicted, Judge Rules

After missing mortgage payments for more than 23 years, a New York man is set to be evicted from his home after a new ruling from a judge.

A judge ruled that Long Island resident Guramrit Hanspal does not qualify for COVID-19 eviction protections because he has been illegally squatting in the Nassau County home and is not a renter, according to the Daily Mail.

The real estate firm that owns the property has been trying to evict the 52-year-old.

The firm's attorney said the firm intends to "immediately" enforce the court's order, Daily Mail reported.

Hanspal has been living in the three-bedroom East Meadow home since 1998. The news outlet reported that Hanspal filed bankruptcy multiple times and filed lawsuits to avoid foreclosure over the years.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.