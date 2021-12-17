NY Man Indicted For Hit-Run Crash That Killed Nicki Minaj's Father, DA Says

A Long Island man has been indicted for his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash that took the life of pop star Nicki Minaj’s father, the District Attorney announced.

Mineola resident Charles Polevich, age 71, has been indicted for leaving the scene of a deadly pedestrian strike after he struck and killed Robert Maraj in February.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said that on Friday, Feb. 12, Polevich allegedly struck Maraj, age 64, at the intersection of Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola as Maraj walked along Roslyn Road.

The indictment states that after striking Maraj, Polevich allegedly exited his 1992 White Volvo, looked at the victim on the ground, got back into his vehicle, and left the scene.

Polevich allegedly drove home and hid the car in his garage under a tarp.

Maraj was pronounced dead the following day after undergoing emergency surgery in an attempt to save his life. Polevich surrendered to the Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad on Wednesday, Feb. 17 as the investigation into the fatal incident was ongoing.

Polevich was indicted by a grand jury in November and arraigned on Friday, Dec. 17 on charges that include leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering wit physical evidence, both felonies.

“After seeing Robert Maraj severely injured on the ground, this defendant allegedly committed a most heinous act – he simply walked away,” Smith said. “Rather than aid the man he struck, the defendant allegedly drove home and hid his vehicle, while Maraj died from his injuries.

“(This office) will continue to hold drivers accountable when they strike innocent pedestrians and flee the scene, preventing the investigation into the condition of the driver at the time of the crash.”

If convicted, Polevich faces up to seven years in prison on the top charge. He is scheduled to return to court on Friday, Jan. 21.

