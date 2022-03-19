Contact Us
NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
David Barranco
David Barranco Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize.

Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.

NY Lottery said Barranco will continue receiving the payments each year of his life thereafter, with a guaranteed minimum payout of $2,500,000.

“Just give it a chance,” Barranco told NY Lottery. “You can get lucky.”

The winning ticket was purchased at YJ Elmhurst Grocery, which is located at 89-39 Elmhurst Ave. in Elmhurst, the lottery said.

