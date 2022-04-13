NY Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 a Week for Life" lottery prize.

Harry Rye claimed his CASH4LIFE second-place prize after matching the first five numbers drawn on Oct. 6, according to an announcement from the New York Lottery on Tuesday, April 12.

Rye is a resident of Forest Hills, Queens.

He chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Craft Beer & Smoke, which is located at 110-84A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.