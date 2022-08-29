Contact Us
NY LLC Wins '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.
HLEC Holdings, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the April 25 CASH4LIFE drawing, guaranteeing a minimum payout of $7 million, the New York Lottery announced on Friday, Aug. 26.

The LLC chose to receive the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $4,557,098 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the winning numbers from the drawing were 01 08 09 12 14 Cash Ball 04.

The ticket was purchased at RZW Convenient, which is located at 57 Jackson Ave. in Syosset, the lottery said.

