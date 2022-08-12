NY Health Commissioner Orders All Pharmacies To Carry Overdose Medication Naloxone

Pharmacies in New York will soon be required to carry and dispense the medicine naloxone, the drug used to quickly reverse the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose.

The state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, issued a statewide standing order for all pharmacies to carry the medication and dispense it without a prescription beginning Monday, Aug. 15.

“This is as close as we can get to naloxone being 'over the counter' without action being taken by the US Food and Drug Administration,” Bassett said.

Often sold under the brand name Narcan, naloxone is easily administered and can help a person regain consciousness and breathing following an overdose of opioids like fentanyl or heroin.

“Non-medical individuals who encounter or witness an overdose can save lives when naloxone is administered in time,” the health department said.

Since 2015, there have been a patchwork of naloxone standing orders in New York State, including those issued by the New York City and Erie County health departments.

Altogether, the move will affect more than 2,600 pharmacies across the state.

Those seeking naloxone can request the medication at the pharmacy counter without a prescription. Co-payments of up to $40 will be covered by the Naloxone Co-payment Assistance Program (N-CAP).

Those without insurance can still buy naloxone at the pharmacy or visit one of the state’s opioid overdose prevention programs, where the medicine is provided at no cost.

