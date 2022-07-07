NY Dentist Charged After 'Arsenal' Of Firearms, Ghost Guns Found, DA Says

A New York dentist could spend decades in prison after he was allegedly caught with what prosecutors described as an “arsenal” of assault weapons and ammunition.

Long Island resident Paul Carey, age 62, of Massapequa, was arraigned Thursday, July 7, on 73 charges stemming from an investigation that began in February 2022, according to the Nassau County DA’s office.

Investigators said that’s when an employee at Carey’s dental practice called police saying that Carey had a gun at the office, located inside his Massapequa home, and that she feared for her safety.

When police arrived, Carey refused to leave his home and only did so after being convinced by his wife over the phone, prosecutors said.

He was arrested and taken to Nassau University Medical Center for an evaluation.

After obtaining written consent from Carey’s wife, police searched the couple’s home, where they recovered 30 firearms, 20 of which violated the New York Safe Act and are considered assault weapons, prosecutors said.

Sixteen of the assault weapons were so-called ghost guns, which are assembled from kits and lack a serial number, rendering them untraceable.

Police also found 61 high-capacity magazines, seven silencers, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to prosecutors.

Two days later, investigators were tipped off by a neighbor that Carey had received a large package. After obtaining another search warrant, police determined the package contained a 5-inch by 19-inch drill typically used for assembling ghost guns, prosecutors said.

Their second search also turned up a Remington shotgun, rifle and handgun magazines, rifle/laser sights, various ghost gun parts, and rifle bayonets, according to police.

Carey was charged with dozens of violent felonies, including 36 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered jailed on $100,000 bond.

If convicted of the top charge, Carey could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

He’s due back in court Thursday, Aug. 11.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said approximately 201 weapons have been seized since the beginning of 2022, up 57 from the same period last year.

“The surge we have seen in illegal and untraceable weapons into Nassau County since the new year is unlike anything I have experienced in my more than thirty years as a prosecutor,” Donnelly said.

“This defendant’s alleged arsenal of assault weapons, ammunition, and even machinery to mill further ‘ghost guns,’ is truly shocking, and the source of the stockpile – inside of a home that also functions as a dental practice – is disturbing.

“The dedicated team of prosecutors in my Firearms Suppression and Intelligence Unit will continue to pursue these cases, find the suppliers of these dangerous weapons, and stop them from entering our county.”

