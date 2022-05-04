NY, CT Lawmakers Vow To Legally Shield Those Seeking Abortions

Lawmakers in New York and Connecticut are vowing to protect those seeking abortions from potential legal trouble that could arise from states with more restrictive laws.

Responding to the leaked draft opinion hinting that the Supreme Court may soon strike down Roe V. Wade, New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi called on lawmakers to pass a bill under consideration that would legally shield those who travel to New York for reproductive or gender affirming healthcare.

“New York must hold strong as a safe haven for people seeking to exercise their rights. This bill will help protect anyone who receives an abortion in New York from unlawful interference in their rights,” Biaggi, a Democrat, said.

Dubbed the Fire Hate Act, the bill would “establish a cause of action for unlawful interference with protected rights.”

In other words, someone who was sued or criminally charged for obtaining or providing an abortion in New York could countersue.

The bill was a direct response to a wave of new anti-abortion laws passed in several Republican-controlled states, including some that would allow civil and criminal penalties against those who perform abortions.

It was sponsored by Democratic Assemblymember Chris Burdick, who also criticized the Supreme Court’s expected decision.

“In doing so, the Court will sanction an unthinkable, outrageous and dangerous divergence among the states on abortion rights.” Burdick said.

“I am proud to live in a state that recognizes that women are equal citizens under the law, with the right to make decisions about their own bodies. No woman should be forced to give birth to a child she is not ready or prepared to have,” he continued.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has previously said that she intends to make New York a safe haven for women's reproductive health.

The Supreme Court leak came just days after lawmakers in Connecticut approved similar legislation that is expected to be signed by Gov. Ned Lamont.

It allows people and organizations in Connecticut who are sued for performing or receiving abortions to countersue for damages and other costs.

"This legislation takes action to protect our state from overreaching laws from others," Connecticut Democratic State Sen. Steve Cassano said in a statement.

"As other states pass increasingly restrictive bills, we are countering those bills by protecting residents and visitors alike from others seeking to persecute them."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.