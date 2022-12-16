NY College Student Missing Since Thanksgiving Weekend Found

A student at a university in New York who went missing over Thanksgiving weekend has been found.

Kenny DeLand Jr., age 22, had last been heard from on Sunday, Nov. 27 when he contacted his family on social media, the family said. A student at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, DeLand had been studying abroad in France.

On Friday morning, Dec. 16, the DeLand family announced he had been located in Spain, saying it had heard from him earlier in the day.

"We are so happy to announce that Kenny is safe; we received a call from Kenny in the early morning hours," the family said in a statement posted on a website, findkendeland.com, created after he went missing. "Kenny is in Spain, and Carol (his mom) is in France, preparing to see Kenny and hopefully bring him home for Christmas."

The family has not yet released details as to Kenny's whereabouts for nearly the last three weeks but said it would provide an update with more information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.