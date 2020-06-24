Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: JCPenney Reveals Locations Of 13 More Store Closures
News

NY AMBER Alert Issued After Abduction Of Teen

Daily Voice
NY AMBERT Alert Activation Zones
NY AMBERT Alert Activation Zones Photo Credit: NY AMBERT Alert

 The NYPD has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens, New York at about 4:36 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

The child, Ahsan Ali is an unknown race male, approximately 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 120 pounds. Ahsan was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

The suspect, Mohsin Ali, is an unknown race male, approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities. 

He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt. He hattoos on both arms and his chest, and multiple recents cuts on arms

The vehicle has been identified as a White SUV Toyota with New York license plate number JJX5315.

The vehicle was last seen traveling on 46th Avenue.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and / or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

Photographs have not yet been released.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.