Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: 'A Beautiful, Kind Soul': Community Mourns Death Of Boy Born In Suffern
NY 20-Year-Old Appearing On 'America's Got Talent'

Michael Mashburn
Kieran Rhodes
Kieran Rhodes Photo Credit: Facebook/Kieran Rhodes

A New York native will appear on "America’s Got Talent."

Saratoga County native Kieran Rhodes, age 20, of Burnt Hills, can be seen auditioning on the Tuesday, June 21, episode of the hit NBC show, NewsChannel 13 in Albany reports.

The singer and songwriter told the outlet he didn’t apply to be on the show, but was approached by one of the show’s producers, who heard him perform in Boston, where he attends Berklee College of Music.

“I cannot explain how grateful I am for this experience,” Rhodes wrote on Facebook.

“PS - Terry Crews is just so much bigger than me lol.”

"America’s Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

Click here for the full story from NewsChannel 13.

