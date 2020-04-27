Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Number Of Rockland County COVID-19 Cases Dips: Latest Breakdown By Municipalities

Kathy Reakes
Rockland County once again saw a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Rockland County once again saw a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: New York Department of Health

Rockland County saw a dip in the number of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for a total of 11,366 cases.

That number represents 110 new cases reported on Sunday, April 26, down from 165 on Saturday, April 25, and 1,000 on Friday, April 24, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been 481 deaths from the virus in the county. A jump of almost 30 over the weekend, the Rockland County Department of Health said.

There are currently 218 people hospitalized that are confirmed; and 150 hospitalized cases that are under investigation.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

  • Spring Valley: 2,461;
  • Monsey: 1,395;
  • New City: 873;
  • Nanuet: 652;
  • Suffern: 570;
  • Haverstraw: 501
  • Garnerville: 355;
  • Pomona: 338;
  • Stony Point: 314;
  • Nyack: 288;
  • Pearl River: 288;
  • West Haverstraw: 245;
  • Congers: 225;
  • Valley Cottage: 223;
  • West Nyack: 152;
  • Orangeburg: 127;
  • Tappan: 112;
  • Blauvelt: 98;
  • Thiells: 78;
  • Sparkill: 49;
  • Sloatsburg: 45;
  • Piermont: 41;
  • Tomkins Cove: 36;
  • Palisades: 30;
  • Hillburn: 24.

