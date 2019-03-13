Number Of Measles Cases Grows Again In Rockland

One day after a federal court upheld Rockland County's order requiring unvaccinated students to stay home from school in certain areas, the number of cases of measles has jumped again to 146.

In addition to the 146 confirmed cases of measles since the outbreak began in October of last year, there are also two suspected cases that the Rockland County Department of Health is continuing to investigate.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in October where more than 2,600 people have reportedly been affected.

Since then the number had continued to grow weekly as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults were exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

A group of parents had sued the Rockland County Department of Health over an order barring unvaccinated students from attending school since the county's measles outbreak.

On Tuesday, a federal judge upheld the temporary order, saying the county's "unprecedented measles outbreak," warranted the "stay home" order.

Measles symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

