Number Of Flu Cases In New York Dramatically Increases

Flu activity is on the rise in New York with the number of cases dramatically increasing.

A total of more than 3,000 new cases of the flu were reported during the week ending Dec. 21, a 62-percent increase from the week before, the state Department of Public Health announced in its latest report.

There are now 280 flu cases in Suffolk County, 257 in Westchester County, 208 in Nassau County, 122 in Rockland County and 108 in Orange County. For a complete county-by-county statewide breakdown, click here.

There have been 5,301 laboratory-confirmed cases so far this flu season in New York.

More than 500 people are now being hospitalized due to the flu statewide.

For more information from the Department of Health report, click here.

