Number Of Confirmed Measles Cases Rises Again In Rockland

The number of measles continues to rise in Rockland County as officials work to battle the spread of the disease.

Currently, there are 139 confirmed cases of measles within the county. The confirmed cases are the total number of cases since the outbreak began in October 2018, and not all are active cases, said the Rockland County Department of Health.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel where more than 2,600 people have reportedly been affected.

Since then the number had continued to grow as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults were exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

Measles symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

