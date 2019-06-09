NTSB Releases Findings On Plane Crash That Killed Pilot, Man In House In Area

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board regarding the August plane crash in the area that killed two says the pilot experienced engine failure.

The crash happened in Union Vale in Dutchess County just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 on South Smith Road in Union Vale, just south of Sky Acres Airport and east of the Taconic State Parkway.

The two who died were the pilot of the Cessna 303, identified as Francisco Knipping-Diaz, 61, of Woodmere in Nassau County, and a man who was in the house at the time, Gerard Bocker, 61, state police said.

In a five-page report, the NTSB said the passenger in the copilot's seat, reported that shortly after liftoff at an altitude of fewer than 50-100 feet, both engines lost partial power.

They did not stop completely, they sounded as though they were "not getting full RPM" and they began "studdering", which continued until impact with the house, the passenger said.

As the airplane proceeded down the runway, it began to drift toward the left until they were over the grass next to the runway. The pilot corrected the drift and the airplane then tracked straight and remained over the grass, the report said.

As the airplane continued beyond the end of the runway, it was not climbing, and he noticed obstacles that he described as trees and a structure or building. The pilot pitched the airplane up to clear those obstacles. The airplane then began a left banked turn and as it reached the house the left wing struck the ground and the right wing struck a tree and the house.

The passenger estimated that the airplane remained below 100 ft of altitude for the entire flight.

Also present in the home were Bocker's daughters, Hannah Bocker, 21, who was critically injured, and Sarah Bocker, 30, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The two passengers in the plane suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police. They have been identified as Eduardo Tio, 50, of Woodmere, and Teoflio Antonio Diaz Pratt, 52, of the Dominican Republic.

The NTSB has not completed its full report at this time.

The airplane was retained for further examination.

