Now-Former Governor Cuomo Stripped Of Emmy Award On His Way Out Of Office

Fate keeps kicking Andrew Cuomo while he's down.

The embattled now-former New York governor, whose resignation took effect at midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 24, was stripped of his Emmy Award due to the sexual harassment allegations that led to him being forced out of office.

In November last year, Cuomo was awarded the Daytime Emmy award for his then-daily live, televised COVID-19 pandemic news conferences, which caught the eye of much of the nation before the governor was embroiled in the sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo had been recognized for his “effective use of television to inform and calm people around the world during the pandemic,” the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced.

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure," International Academy President & CEO, Bruce Paisner said in a press release at the time.

"People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

However, with Cuomo being shown to be complicit in allegedly sexually harassing or acting inappropriately with at least 11 women by the New York Attorney General’s independent investigation, he was stripped of the honor.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 international Emmy Award,” the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences wrote in a statement.

“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

