Nor'easter: State Of Emergency Declared In These NY Counties

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency ahead of a late winter Nor'easter that’s expected to bring heavy, wet snow and other challenging conditions to the region.

In a statement Monday, March 13, Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for a multi-day event that could bring more than a foot of snow to portions of the Hudson Valley and Capital Region, according to the National Weather Service.

"State agencies spent the weekend preparing emergency response assets, my team is in constant contact with local officials, and we have activated the National Guard to assist with emergency response,” Hochul said.

“This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job."

The time frame for the storm is Monday night, March 13 into early Wednesday morning, March 15, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation from the Nor'easter will arrive as rain and rain mixed with snow before a changeover to snow in much of the Northeast Monday night. Precipitation will then continue at times into just before daybreak on Wednesday.

Areas north of I-84 are expected to see the highest snow totals, where anywhere from 8 to 18 inches of snow could fall, the National Weather Service said. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour are expected to reduce visibility and increase the likelihood of power outages.

New York City and Long Island are expected to receive up to two inches of snow, but will mostly experience rain which may cause minor coastal flooding, according to the governor’s office.

Road conditions are expected to be especially hazardous during the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Drivers were advised to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, and to make sure they charge their phones and have emergency supplies, like blankets, food, and a flashlight.

The State of Emergency goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 13 for these counties:

Albany

Broome

Cayuga

Chenango

Columbia

Cortland

Delaware

Dutchess

Essex

Fulton

Greene

Hamilton

Herkimer

Lewis

Madison

Montgomery

Oneida

Onondaga,

Ontario

Orange

Oswego

Otsego

Putnam

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Schuyler

Seneca

Sullivan

Tioga

Tompkins

Ulster,

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Yates

The Department of Transportation has issued the following commercial vehicle restrictions:

I-84: Full length. 8 p.m. start; No tandem or empty tractor trailers

I-88: Full Length. 8 p.m. start; No tandem or empty tractor trailers

I-87 (Northway): Albany To Plattsburgh. 8 p.m. start; No tandem or empty tractor trailers

I-90: I-87 to Berkshire Spur. 8 p.m. start; No tandem or empty tractor trailers

I-81: PA Line to Syracuse. 8 p.m. start; "Trucks Use Right Lane" advisory

Route 17: Middletown to Binghamton. 8 p.m. start; "Trucks Use Right Lane" advisory

