Nor'easter: Person Reported Missing In Hudson Valley During Height Of Storm

The US Coast Guard, along with several police agencies, are searching for a missing kayaker from the area who failed to return from an outing as a strong Nor'easter moved into the area.

The search for Laurence Broderick, age 45, of Mamaroneck in Westchester County, began around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, when the Village of Mamaroneck police received a call from his mother requesting a wellness check.

Coast Guard Sector New York received a report at 5:40 a.m., Tuesday, that Broderick was overdue from a kayaking trip from the previous night.

Broderick reportedly left Hempstead at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, night en route to Mamaroneck, said Petty Officer John Hightower of the US Coast Guard.

Broderick's kayak was found early Tuesday near Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

The US Coast Guard said Broderick was wearing summer clothes.

The Coast Guard said they are still searching in the Hempstead Harbor area, with three boats and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

They have been assisted by:

Nassau County Police

Westchester Police Department

Rye Police Department

Eastchester Police Department

Anyone with possible information on Broderick's whereabouts is urged to call Coast Guard Sector New York at 718-354-4037.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.