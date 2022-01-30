Contact Us
Nor'easter: Man Drowns In NY After Falling Into Pool While Shoveling Snow

Nicole Valinote
Cutchogue, on the north fork of Long Island, marked in red.
Cutchogue, on the north fork of Long Island, marked in red. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Long Island man drowned after he fell into a swimming pool while shoveling snow from the nor'easter that moved through the region. 

Southold Town Police said the man was a senior citizen from the Suffolk County hamlet of Cutchogue, in the Town of Southold on the north fork of Long Island, according to the Suffolk Times.

Authorities responded to the home at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, the news outlet reported.

They took the man out of the pool and began giving him CPR before the man was hospitalized and pronounced deceased, the Suffolk Times said.

The man's identity was not released.

Read the full report from the Suffolk Times here.

