Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

No Signs Of Trauma, Assault In 24-Year-Old Found Dead In Area, ME Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The body was found at 165 Summit Ave. in Mount Vernon.
The body was found at 165 Summit Ave. in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

There were no signs of trauma or assault to a 24-year-old woman who was found dead inside an area home this week, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a Summit Avenue home in Westchester at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, where there was a report of an unresponsive woman in the front vestibule of a residence.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found 24-year-old Alexandra Castano inside the front vestibule of her home, lifeless. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Following the discovery of Castano’s body, she was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for evaluation, and the autopsy of her body determined that there were no signs of assault or trauma.

Toxicology exams are currently pending.

According to the medical examiner, the cause of death is still pending, while her family said they are delaying making funeral arrangements as they plan a second, independent autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation, or who had contact with Castano in the days leading up to her death, has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.