Nine New Rockland COVID-19 Cases Reported As State Total Hits 1,374

A total of 432 confirmed positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests in New York has brought the statewide total to 1,374, though the worst is yet to come, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

With testing for COVID-19 ramping up as the state begins installing “drive-through” facilities to expedite efforts, the positive tests keep rolling in, despite the state taking drastic measures this week to help stop the spread of the virus.

Cuomo said drive-through testing facilities will open in Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

As of Tuesday, March 17, these are the 10 hardest hit counties in New York State:

New York City: 644 positive cases (187 new);

Westchester: 380 (157);

Nassau: 131 (24);

Suffolk: 84 (21);

Albany: 23 (11);

Rockland: 22 (nine);

Dutchess: 16 (six);

Orange: 15 (four);

Monroe: 10 (one);

Saratoga: nine (four).

Cases have also been reported in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam counties.

New York’s 1,374 cases have resulted in 12 deaths, and are by far the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, ahead of Washington (904), California (583) and Massachusetts (917). There have been 5,023 cases reported nationally, which resulted in 89 deaths.

Of the 1,374 cases, 264 (19 percent) resulted in hospitalization.

According to Cuomo, he’s spoken with health experts and the virus is going to continue to be an inconvenience, with it potentially not peaking for another 45 days. The governor said that this could pose a problem, as New York may be running out of time to allocate the necessary hospital beds.

“Right now we have 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds,” he said. “This may not peak for around 45 days, so we might need between 55,000 and 111,000 hospital beds and as many as 18,600 to 37,200 ICU beds. That remains the challenge and the challenge is daunting.”

“We have to continue to flatten the curve, continue to reduce density and that might mean more closings. The numbers are showing the expected flow into hospitals and it’s clear we can’t manage that flow. How do you reduce that flow? Close down more interaction among people.”

Globally, there have been 189,233 confirmed COVID-19 cases that resulted in 7,513 deaths.

"This is an extraordinary time in this nation's history. It will go down in the history books as one of those moments of true crisis, and confusion, and chaos," Cuomo said. "I lived through 9/11, and I remember the fear and panic that existed, when in a single moment your whole concept of life and society can be shaken.

"Everyone's afraid and nervous. It's how you respond and how you and that will prove to be the character test for all of us individually, and collectively as a society. This is when you need to see your government perform at it's best, and when you need to see people at their best."

Cuomo began the news briefing by outlining the main steps to New York is taking to combat the spread of COVID-19. (See second image above.)

For data on the impact to the state's hospital system, see the third image above.

