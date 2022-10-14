Contact Us
New York Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Read More Stories
Nhjelae Morris
Nhjelae Morris Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York woman won a lottery prize valued at millions of dollars.

Nhjelae Morris, of Staten Island, claimed a $5 million top prize from the New York Lottery’s "$5,000,000 Riches" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 7.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,016,200 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Waterfront Gas & Convenience, which is located at 1125 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island.

