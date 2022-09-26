New York Woman Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

A New York woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Lisa Nicotra, of Staten Island, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery reported on Monday, Sept. 26.

The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63 66 Mega Ball 15, NY Lottery said.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Soham Enterprises, which is located at 1774 Forest Ave. on Staten Island, NY Lottery reported.

