New York Woman Claims $1,000 A Week For Life Lottery Prize

A New York woman has claimed a $1,000 A Week For Life lottery prize.

Antonia Rodriguez, of Manhattan, claimed the second prize prize in the New York Lottery's CASH4LIFE game, according to an announcement from NY Lottery on Thursday, Jan. 13.

She opted to receive her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings.

"Keep dreaming," Rodriguez told NY Lottery when asked what advice she has for fellow lottery players.

The ticket was purchased at Dyckman Convenience, which is located at 100 Dyckman St. in Manhattan, NY Lottery said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.