New York Woman Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

A New York woman won a lottery prize valued at millions of dollars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

Niagara County resident Sue Wilson, of Lewiston, claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" top prize from the Thursday, June 30, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million, NY Lottery reported.

Wilson chose to receive the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $4,557,000 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Tops Markets, which is located at 7200 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

The winning numbers were 06 09 20 31 34 Cash Ball 02, the lottery reported.

