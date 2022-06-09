Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
New York Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Lynn Powell
Lynn Powell Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island woman has won a $1 million lottery prize.

Lynn Powell, of Central Islip, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s Emerald 10’s scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Tuesday, June 7.

NY Lottery said Powell received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $585,900 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at the Valero that is located at 404 Clinton St. in Hempstead, the lottery said.

