New York Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Harley Daguillo
Harley Daguillo Photo Credit: New York State Police

A New York woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Harley Daguillo, of Berne in Albany County, won the top prize from the New York Lottery’s Holiday Magic scratch-off ticket, the NY Lottery reported. 

She received her prize as a single lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops, located in Albany County at 2475 Delaware Turnpike, in Voorheesville, NY Lottery said.

