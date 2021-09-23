Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Newly Named Tropical Storm Expected To Become Major Hurricane: Here's Projected Track
News

New York State Health Commissioner Resigns, Hochul Announces

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Howard Zucker Photo Credit: ny.gov
Kathy Hochul during her COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Sept. 23. Photo Credit: ny.gov

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, the mastermind behind former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 plan, has resigned from his position.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced during a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Sept. 23 that Zucker was stepping down after more than seven years working for the state.

Hochul said that Zucker agreed to stay in his position until a permanent replacement can be named.

“I agree with his decision … He’s been a dedicated public servant for seven-and-a-half years and worked hard during the pandemic,” she said. “I thank him on behalf of the people of this state, and he’s agreed to continue working until a replacement is in place.”

During the briefing, Hochul said that Zucker stepping away from her administration was part of the plan as she took over for Cuomo last month following his resignation amid sexual harassment allegations.

“I think I made it clear on my first day in office that we’re looking to build a new team, and I am building that team, and it’s just taking some time to build that team,” the governor said. “There are more changes forthcoming, and I thank everyone for their service.”

No replacement for Zucker has been named, but Hochul insinuated there are multiple candidates vying for the position.

 “I know there’s been a number of individuals looking to join our administration at all levels,” she said. “And as we tick down the clock to certain deadlines, we're going to find people who are ready to hit the ground running.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.