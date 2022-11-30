Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Between Compact SUV, Dump Truck In Region
News

New York Man Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
196 Henry St. in Hempstead
196 Henry St. in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man won a $1 million New York Lottery prize.

Julian De Jesus Paz Lorenzana, of Hempstead, claimed his prize from the lottery's Lucky 13 scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $496,440 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Double Diamond Food Mart, which is located at 196 Henry St. in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.