Ramapo Daily Voice
News

New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me
Guillermo Santos
Guillermo Santos Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man is celebrating after he won a $1 million lottery prize.

Guillermo Santos, of the Bronx, claimed his second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Friday, July 29, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Santos received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,242 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The winning numbers were 13 36 45 57 67 Mega Ball 14, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the lottery ticket was purchased at the New Way Deli, which is located at 77 East Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx.

