New York Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize.
Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

Edward Kelly claimed the top prize in the New York Lottery’s Emerald 10’s scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, April 15.

Kelly is a resident of the Orleans County village of Albion, located about 35 miles from Rochester.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $585,000 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at J P’s Farm Market, which is located at 16672 Route 31 in Holley, according to the announcement.

