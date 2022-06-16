Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

New York Man Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Crisanti
Joseph Crisanti Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man has won a $10 million lottery prize.

Joseph Crisanti, a resident of Elmhurst, Queens, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, June 15.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withholdings, the lottery said. 

The ticket was purchased at Green Grocery Convenience, which is located at 82-81 Broadway in Elmhurst, the lottery said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.