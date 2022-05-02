New York Man Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a $10,000,000 lottery prize.

Ermilo Gatica, of Manhattan, claimed a top prize in the New York Lottery's Black Titanium scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, April 29.

He chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

The ticket was purchased at Nathanael Beauty Supply, which is located at 3887 Broadway in Manhattan, the lottery said.

