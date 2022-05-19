New York Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Contact Us
A man from the Capital District has claimed a $1 million New York Lottery prize. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

A man from the Capital District has claimed a $1 million New York Lottery prize.

Albany County resident Daniel Foster, of Watervliet, claimed a top prize from the lottery's "Strike it Rich" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, May 18.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery reported that the ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms, which is located at 211 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

