New York Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
A New York man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.
Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash



Carl Ribbeck Jr. won the prize in the New York Lottery's 25X The Cash scratch-off game, NY Lottery reported on Thursday, March 24.

Ribbeck is from Batavia in Genesee County, located about 35 miles from Rochester. 

Ribbeck received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $579,390 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

The ticket was purchased at Harry’s Niagara, which is located at 563 East Main St. in Batavia, NY Lottery said. 

