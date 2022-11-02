New Waterfront Park On Hudson River Opens In Hudson Valley Village

A new park providing access to the Hudson River waterfront has opened in Westchester County.

The Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson, which will let visitors walk along the river from River Street to the Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse, celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the village's Parks and Recreation Department.

The RiverWalk was funded by the Edge-on-Hudson mixed-use community being developed in Sleepy Hollow on the Hudson River and was dedicated to the village, Parks and Recreation officials said.

The new park restores access to a section of the river that had not been accessible for more than a century, Edge-on-Hudson officials said.

The opening of the park marks the completion of Phase One of the project, and Phase Two is expected to provide a path that continues north to Kingsland Point Park, officials said.

Construction of the project's second phase will begin in 2023, according to officials.

"We look forward to sharing this new gem with nearby communities and visitors to the region. This new RiverWalk will serve as a gateway to the Hudson Valley and as a welcome new link to our nearby parks, trails and historic attractions," Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray said.

The RiverWalk is planned to feature more amenities in the future including a waterfront restaurant, a pier, a waterfront hotel, and a grocery store, officials said.

