New Video Shows Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Hours Before Murder

A new surveillance video from a Whole Foods store shows Gabby Petito hours before she was killed by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

The video, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows the couple driving up to the store in Petito's signature white van on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, just a short time after the two had a fight at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming restaurant called the Merry Piglets.

That was the last day Petito, age 22, of Blue Point, in Suffolk County on Long Island, was seen alive in public.

In the video, the couple sat in the van for a few minutes, before Laundrie, wearing sunglasses, gets out of the driver's seat, slams the door, and approaches the rear of the van where he grabs a hat.

Petito can be seen coming from the passenger's side with her arms wrapped around herself.

The next few minutes of the video show the couple walking through the store, with Petito stopping to pick up some cheese. They can then be seen leaving out a different door and getting back in the van.

They sit in the van for about 20 minutes before pulling onto Highway 89, the roadway that leads to the Bridger-Teton National Forest, where Petito's remains would be found some three weeks later.

Jackson Police told Fox News Digital they recovered the surveillance video after Petito was reported missing by her mother on Long Island on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Then-Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue ruled Petito’s death to be a homicide and said she had been dead three to four weeks before her remains were discovered on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

A civil lawsuit filed by her parents this year against Laundrie's parents, says Petito died on Aug. 27.

By the time Petito's mother reported her missing Laundrie had already driven back to his parent's home in North Port, Florida on the state's west coast near Fort Myers, in Petito's van alone.

Once at home, Laundrie refused to talk with law enforcement regarding Petito's disappearance and even took a trip with his parents.

He slowly began to become unhinged as the pressure mounted by law enforcement and the press on the case.

Laundrie, age 24, was last seen entering a nature preserve near his parent's home. His body was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 10 minutes from his parent's home.

Shortly after, FBI officials said Laundrie had killed Petito: "Investigators found human remains later confirmed to be Mr. Laundrie, along with a backpack, notebook, and a revolver," the FBI said in a statement. "A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death."

Fox News Digital, which obtained a copy of some of the notebook, reported Laundrie had written: "I ended her life."

"I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock."

Click here to read the entire Fox News Digital Story.

