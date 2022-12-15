New Update: Rockland County Elementary School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

This story has been updated.

A Hudson Valley elementary school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 15 at New City Elementary School in New City.

According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, school staff told police that a caller stated there a bomb in the school.

The phone call abruptly ended and the Clarkstown Police Department was notified.

As the initial responding officers arrived on the scene students were already being evacuated from the building and placed onto school buses in order to be safely moved from the area, Peters said.

Officers began establishing a perimeter and notifications were made to several surrounding agencies, requesting the use of their K9 officers due to the size of the building.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff's Office, and the state police joined in the search of the school and the surrounding grounds, he added.

Additionally, an exterior search of the school was conducted by the department's drone unit and uniformed personnel.

After a comprehensive search of the school, it has been determined that no devices were located in the school or on the property. Peters said.

"The Clarkstown Police Department takes the safety of our children very seriously," Peters said. "Our focus is on the safety and security of the school children and staff, as well as the surrounding neighborhood."

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating the bomb threat. If anyone has information regarding this incident, you asked to please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

If you have an anonymous tip, you can submit it by sending a text message to 847411, then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info, and hit send.

