New Update: Here's How Many Are Still Without Power In Hudson Valley

Utility crews in the Hudson Valley are working to repair hundreds of reported outages that are impacting tens of thousands of area residents and businesses.

In the latest update from Central Hudson on Friday, Feb. 4, more than 50,000 Hudson Valley customers were without power, with more wintry weather expected to hit the region through the afternoon and into the evening.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, Central Hudson was reporting these outages in the Hudson Valley:

Ulster County: 46,722 of its 90,990 customers, with an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6;

Dutchess County: 1,525 of its 119,664 customers;

Orange County: 227 of its 53,246 customers;

Sullivan County: 19 of its 1,334 customers.

Officials said that the time of complete restoration outside of Ulster County is pending.

These areas were hit the hardest with the most outages at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon:

Ulster

Kingston: 9,010;

Saugerties: 5,817;

Woodstock: 4,752;

Ulster: 4,490;

Esopus: 3,577;

Hurley: 3,327;

Rosendale: 3,070;

Marbletown: 2,938;

Rochester: 2,215;

Saugerties Village: 1,907;

Wawarsing: 1,376.

Dutchess

Rhinebeck Village: 630;

Rhinebeck: 486;

Tivoli: 232;

Clinton: 53;

Red Hook: 32;

Hyde Park: 25.

Orange County

Newburgh Town: 220;

Newburgh City: 23;

Montgomery: 22;

New Windsor: 11;

Cornwall: 1.

Sullivan County

Neversink: 19.

Orange & Rockland Utilities was also reporting seven active outages impacting 448 of its 304,479 customers, while NYSEG had outages in Orange (110), Sullivan (23), Ulster (61), and Dutchess (two) counties.

“This ice storm has caused significant damage in Ulster County and, as such, the majority of our field force of 680 line and tree workers that includes mutual aid from Indiana, Pennsylvania and Upstate New York, will be concentrated there,” Central Hudson Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations Ryan Hawthorne said. “Once the weather system has passed, we expect that additional outages will diminish and working conditions for field crews will improve.

Weather forecasts call for falling temperatures, with frigid conditions expected overnight, and on Saturday, Feb. 5, officials cautioned, noting that “extreme cold poses an added risk to our most vulnerable customers.”

In response to the extreme conditions in Ulster County, a pair of warming centers have been set up at these locations:

2nda Inglesia La Mision Church on Elmendorf Street in Kingston;

SUNY New Paltz Eating Gymnasium on Hawk Drive.

“We understand electrical service is critical this time of year and we’re working to get power and heating systems back online as safely and efficiently as possible,” Hawthorne added. “We’d also like to thank our municipal leaders and first responders for their assistance in these efforts.”

