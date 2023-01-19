Contact Us
New Update: 2 Killed In Plane Crash Near Westchester Airport

Two people were killed when a single-engine plane flying from New York City's JFK Airport to Richmond Heights, Ohio crashed north of the Westchester County Airport Thursday, Jan. 19. The wreckage was found near Rye Lake (red pin).
This story has been updated.

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19, according to multiple reports. 

Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.

The pilot had contacted air traffic controllers to report possible engine trouble shortly before contact with the plane was lost. 

According to the FAA, the plane was traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens to Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.

Multiple agencies from New York and Connecticut spent hours searching for the plane's wreckage. It was finally located late Thursday night in a heavily wooded area north of the Westchester County Airport near Rye Lake, NBC 4 New York reports.

The pilot and one passenger, the sole occupants of the plane, both died in the crash, officials told the outlet. Their names have not yet been made public.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

