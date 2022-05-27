New TBZ Jumper Pulled To Safety By Officers Who 'Rappelled' Over Side, Police Say

A man who attempted to jump from the new Tappan Zee Bridge was rescued by troopers and a special police unit who rappelled over the side of the bridge and pulled him up with ropes.

The incident began on the bridge in Southern Westchester in the area of Tarrytown around 9:20 a.m., Friday, May 27.

Emergency responders were called to the bridge for a possible jumper over the railing, said William Duffy, spokesman for the New York State Police.

Rescuers engaged the man in dialogue and during an interagency operation, Westchester County Police ESU rappelled over the side of the bridge and brought the despondent male to safety, Duffy said.

The man was transported by Tarrytown EMS to a local area hospital.

The operation caused a temporary traffic delay northbound on the span and the walking path was temporarily closed.

In addition to the state police, other responders included:

New York State Thruway Authority

Westchester County Police ESU

Volunteer firefighters from the Central Nyack and Tarrytown fire departments

Marine units with divers from the Nyack, Thiells and Piermont fire departments

Rockland County Sheriff

Westchester County marine units

Police medics from the Town of Greenburgh, Tarrytown, and Nyack EMS.

