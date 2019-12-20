New Tappan Zee Bridge Toll Hike Approved By State Thruway Authority

Driving on the new Tappan Zee Bridge is about to get more costly for motorists.

The New York State Thruway Authority has approved increasing the toll on the bridge for E-ZPass users to $5.25 by 2021 and $5.75 by 2022. Those paying by mail would see a 30 percent increase, including a two-dollar surcharge on monthly bills.

Additionally, the toll for commercial traffic would increase, with the most trucks set to pay $55.77 as soon as 2022. A resident discount for Westchester and Rockland commuters would keep the current E-ZPass toll of $4.75 through 2022.

Previous reports had the toll potentially reaching upwards of $10 or $15.

According to reports, another toll hike may come as soon as 2022, as the Thruway Authority seeks to generate $100 million in revenue annually.

The toll increase "will allow us to responsibly meet our future operational and capital needs and support our debt service obligations while ensuring we continue to provide a reliable system and service to our patrons," Matt Howard, the Thruway's chief financial officer, said.

Some politicians praised the move, while others contested the sudden rise in toll prices.

“Rockland and Westchester County taxpayers should not be footing the bill for the new Tappan Zee Bridge,” Sen. David Carlucci said. “The Thruway Authority is going to place a regressive fee on residents with little regard and zero transparency. We can have a beautiful new bridge, but if people can't afford to cross it, then our economy will be crushed. We need to ensure there is a real resident discount and that a toll payer advocate is in place to address current problems with cashless tolling.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said increases had been planned after the new bridge opened in 2018.

“While each of these groundbreaking projects will result in dramatic improvements for the traveling public, as a toll supported system, the Thruway Authority must continue to review and adjust its current toll rates to sufficiently fund its operations,” he stated. “Additional revenues will be necessary to allow the Thruway Authority to responsibly meet future capital needs, fund outstanding debt and continue to provide reliable service to its patrons.”

