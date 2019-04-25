New State Of Emergency Issued By County Exec Ed Day Amid Measles Outbreak In Rockland

A new state of emergency has been issued in Rockland County as the number of measles cases tops 200 since the outbreak began last year.

County Executive Ed Day issued the second declaration which renews the original declaration that was due to expire at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, April 25. The renewed state of emergency takes effect midnight, Friday, April 26, and runs through Saturday, May 25.

“Over the last 30 days since my original declaration we have lost the one thing we couldn’t afford to lose, valuable time," said Day. "With nearly 50 new confirmed cases in less than a month what we predicted has come true; this outbreak continues to rage despite the best efforts of our Department of Health.

“The disagreement amongst the various courts has undoubtedly caused confusion and contributed to this situation continue. However, I pledge that we will continue to do everything within our power to combat this deadly disease and bring it to a stop once and for all.”

Between court battles, state of emergencies and commission orders, some residents are confused by the complicated process.

In layman terms, the new directive does not prohibit unvaccinated persons from entering indoor places of public assembly, but the current commissioner's orders do require anyone with measles and those who have been exposed to measles to be excluded from indoor and outdoor places of public assembly located in Rockland County.

Bottom Line: If you have the measles, stay home, said John Lyon, a spokesman for Rockland County. If you have not been vaccinated, receive a vaccine or stay home. Those who do not comply will face a $2,000 fine, per violation, per day, said Rockland County Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

The Rockland County Health Department urges those who are still unsure about the merits of immunization to talk to their doctors. For additional vaccination locations, call the Health Department directly at (845) 364-2497.

