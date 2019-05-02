New Square Steps Up Efforts To Battle Measles As Number Of Cases Now Over 200 In Rockland

With 206 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County since the outbreak began last year, officials with the Village of New Square are showing their support for county and state officials by urging residents to get vaccinated.

In a letter to residents and county officials, village leaders said they recognize the urgent need to increase immunization compliance and pledged support and continued collaboration.

"Since the outbreak began in early October 2018, New Square has worked with Rockland County Executive Ed Day and his office, area schools, and Refuah Health Center to provide increased outreach and education aimed at combating vaccine hesitancy and increasing recommended immunizations," officials wrote.

The outbreak began in October 2018, when visitors to and from Israel came to the Rockland County area. The majority of the cases have mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

Thousands have received the MMR vaccine, but some are still reluctant, citing religious and anti-vax reasons for failing to help protect the public.

In an effort help, Day has issued two states of emergencies and an order of protection when workers were met with severe rejection from some in the community who. There have also been numerous incidents of infected persons visiting public places, causing health alerts and the infection of others, the health department said.

But despite the efforts, the number of measles cases continues to climb, which is why village leadership say they will continue to facilitate collaboration between the New Square community and local and state partners, with the hopes that through increased efforts on all fronts the outbreak will be contained and ended.

"The Village of New Square encourages timely vaccinations," officials wrote in the letter.

An MMR vaccine provides the most effective protection against the measles and could provide protection against this exposure or future exposures. With two doses, the MMR vaccine can be 97 percent effective in providing immunity.

For those who are not sure who should receive the vaccine, the health department recommends:

Children 6 months through 11 months of age get an MMR vaccine now. Getting an MMR vaccine now will help give them some protection against measles. They will still have to get a vaccine at 12-15 months of age and again at 4-6 years of age.

Children 1 through 3 years of age who have already received their first MMR vaccine should get a second MMR vaccine now, as long as 28 days have passed since the first MMR vaccine was given to them. This second MMR vaccine will count for school entry.

Any adult who has not received their first MMR vaccine yet should get their first MMR vaccine now.

There may be medical reasons not to get the MMR vaccine, speak to your health care provider.

The Refuah Health Center continues to offer vaccinations at all Rockland County locations. For more information, please contact your primary care provider or Refuah Health Center at 1-845-354-9300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.