New Round Of Measles Vaccination Clinics Scheduled In Rockland

With 282 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County since the outbreak began in October 2018, county health officials have announced another round of free vaccine clinics in August.

Free MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines are available at the Rockland County Department of Health, Building A, second-floor clinic area, located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona at the following dates and times during the month of August. No appointments are needed.

Mondays and Tuesdays: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays through Fridays: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For an evening appointment call 845-364-2534.

"Being up-to-date with your measles vaccination is the best way to help protect yourself, your family, and the community, especially those who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions. We are offering multiple opportunities for residents to get free MMR vaccinations," said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

Since the outbreak began, the Health Department together with partners such as Refuah Health Center and private pediatricians and family doctors have administered 25,676 doses of MMR vaccine.

Signs of infection include a fever, rash, or conjunctivitis (red watery eyes). If you have symptoms consistent with measles, contact your health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.

"We urge everyone to follow the Health Department's advice; get vaccinated against the measles, and if you are sick with measles stay home. We are making progress against this dangerous disease but this outbreak is not over and we need the entire community's help to end it," said County Executive Ed Day.

The outbreak has mainly been confined to the Jewish community in Monsey and Spring Valley, but health officials said that anyone is at risk due to the county's small geographic size.

