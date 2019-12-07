New Rockland Measles Exposure Site Announced

With the continue measles outbreak in Rockland County, health officials announced a new measles exposure site in the Monsey area.

Officials said on Friday, July 12 there is a chance of exposure to anyone who visited the Auction Mart (Appliance), located at 75 Route 59, Monsey, on Friday, July 5, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a risk of the exposure until 1:30 p.m.

These times reflect the period that the infected individuals were in this area and a two-hour period after they left the area because the virus remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

As of Thursday, July 11, there were 280 confirmed cases of measles since the outbreak began in October. The department does not provide an individual active number of cases.

To help stem the rise of cases, the health department will be providing free MMR shots at the Rockland County Department of Health, Building A, second-floor clinic area, located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona on the following dates:

Mondays; July 15, July 22, and July 29 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays; July 16, July 23, and July 30 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesdays; July 17, July 24, and July 31 from 9 - 11:30 a.m.

Thursdays; July 18, and July 25 from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Fridays; July 19, and July 26 from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

For an evening appointment: Call 845-364-2534 Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Residents can get more information about measles at 888-364-4837.

