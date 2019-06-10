New Rockland Measles Exposure Site Announced

As the number of measles cases continues to grow with 262 confirmed cases in Rockland County, health officials are warning residents of a measles exposure site after an infected person visited the location.

The infected person visited the Pharmacy Plus, at 728 N. Main Street, Spring Valley on Tuesday, May 28 from 1 to 2 p.m., with a risk of the exposure until 4 p.m.

These times reflect the period that the infected individuals were in this area and a two-hour period after they left the area because the virus remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

If you were present at this location during these times, especially if you are in any of the following high-risk groups, contact your health care provider by phone right away:

Pregnant

A child under 6 months of age

Immunocompromised or immunosuppressed (when your body can't fight disease)

Have not been vaccinated against the measles

Were born before 1957 and are immunosuppressed

To help curb the outbreak, the health department is offering free MMR vaccine clinics at the Rockland County Department of Health, Building A, second-floor clinic area, at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona. No appointments are needed.

Monday, June 17 and June 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11, June 18, and June 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19 and June 26 from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 13, June 20, and June 27 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Friday, June 21 and June 28 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

For additional information contact the New York State Department of Health Measles Information Line (888) 364-4837.

