New Report Lists Top 10 Unanswered Questions In Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie Case

A Florida television news station has shared some of the unanswered questions its viewers have been asking about the homicide of Gabby Petito, and the death of fellow Long Island native Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest authorities named in her case.

WFLA, an NBC-affiliated news station in Tampa, Florida, said one of the top questions includes what Laundrie's cause of death is.

Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday, Oct. 20, more than a month after his parents reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17.

WFLA also reported that another top question is what are the contents of Laundrie's notebook, which was found in the area where his remains were found.

Laundrie, age 23, was named a person of interest in the homicide of 22-year-old Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County. Petito disappeared while traveling across the country with Laundrie in her van in late August.

Her remains were discovered in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19, and the Teton County coroner reported that her cause of death was strangulation.

WFLA reported that other questions surround Laundrie's parents' behavior after Laundrie returned to Florida from the road trip without Petito on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The news outlet said viewers have asked what Laundrie told his parents after returning home without Petito, and why his parents did not return messages from Petito's parents who were asking about their missing daughter.

WFLA said viewers are also seeking answers on the exact circumstances surrounding Petito's death.

Find the full report from WFLA here.

